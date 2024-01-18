copy link
PayPal USD Stablecoin Records 298 Million Issued Tokens and 5,128 On-Chain Addresses
2024-01-18 02:13
According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that PayPal's USD stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), has issued a total of 298 million tokens. The number of on-chain addresses holding the stablecoin is 5,128, with a total of 31,896 transactions recorded.
