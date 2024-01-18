copy link
Global Stock Market Size Reaches $108.6 Trillion in 2023, Cryptocurrency Accounts for 1.5%
Binance News
2024-01-18 01:55
According to Foresight News, statistics from mindaoyang reveal that the global stock market size reached $108.6 trillion in 2023, with cryptocurrency accounting for 1.5% ($1.7 trillion). In 2013, the global stock market size was $64 trillion, and cryptocurrency made up 0.03% ($2 billion) during mid-year. Over the past decade, the market value of cryptocurrency has increased approximately 50 times.
