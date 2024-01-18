copy link
Solana Sees 10-Fold Increase in Developer Numbers Since 2020
2024-01-18 01:16
According to Foresight News, Electric Capital statistics reveal that there were 3,300 developers working on Solana by the fourth quarter of 2023. Since 2020, the number of developers has increased tenfold each month, with full-time developers (507%) and those focusing on a single industry chain (986%) experiencing growth above the average level.
