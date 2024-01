Cetus Total Trading Volume Surpasses $2 Billion

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Move Ecosystem DEX and liquidity protocol Cetus announced that the total trading volume of Cetus has exceeded $2 billion. Previously, it took half a year for the trading volume to grow from $0 to $1 billion, while it took less than two months for the volume to increase from $1 billion to $2 billion.