copy link
create picture
more
Cetus Total Trading Volume Surpasses $2 Billion
Binance News
2024-01-18 00:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Move Ecosystem DEX and liquidity protocol Cetus announced that the total trading volume of Cetus has exceeded $2 billion. Previously, it took half a year for the trading volume to grow from $0 to $1 billion, while it took less than two months for the volume to increase from $1 billion to $2 billion.
View full text