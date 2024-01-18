copy link
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Discusses L2 Security Properties
2024-01-18 00:45
According to Foresight News, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his thoughts on the security properties required for Layer 2 (L2) solutions. In a tweet, Buterin stated that for something to qualify as L2, it must have stronger security properties than multi-signature schemes, even if it doesn't have the same overall guarantees as rollups. He added that Validiums meet this criterion, and while optimizations are possible, a rigorous analysis of the exact security gains is necessary.
