Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Discusses L2 Security Properties

According to Foresight News, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his thoughts on the security properties required for Layer 2 (L2) solutions. In a tweet, Buterin stated that for something to qualify as L2, it must have stronger security properties than multi-signature schemes, even if it doesn't have the same overall guarantees as rollups. He added that Validiums meet this criterion, and while optimizations are possible, a rigorous analysis of the exact security gains is necessary.

