Arkham CEO Miguel Morel Recovers From SIM Swap Attack
Binance News
2024-01-18 00:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Arkham CEO Miguel Morel has regained full access to his Twitter account after falling victim to a SIM swap attack. The fraudulent posts on his Twitter account have been removed as of the time of writing. Previously, Morel's Twitter account had been compromised and used to share scam links.
