copy link
create picture
more
Eaglebrook Advisors Founder Reports Second-Largest Single-Day Record for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
Binance News
2024-01-18 00:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mike Alfred, the founder of digital asset investment platform Eaglebrook Advisors, stated that Bitwise's spot Bitcoin ETF 'BITB' has experienced the creation of 2.9 million shares and approximately $70 million in ETF activities. This marks the second-largest single-day record since its launch.
View full text