Arbitrum Community Proposes Long-Term Incentive Pilot Program

According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community has initiated a proposal for a long-term incentive pilot program, which aims to distribute 25 million to 45 million ARB tokens to protocols built on Arbitrum. The specific amount will be determined by the DAO through snapshot voting and approved by counting votes. The plan will distribute ARB to protocols within 12 weeks, and any unused funds will be returned to the DAO. Compared to the STIP, this pilot program will have a five-member committee elected by the DAO, responsible for evaluating applications and selecting which protocols will enter snapshot voting to receive ARB. The program also introduces Application Advisors, who will provide detailed feedback and guidance for each applicant, advising on how to improve their applications. Protocols will have two weeks to apply using the pilot program application template, followed by a two-week feedback period, a one-week screening period, and a one-week voting period.

