Grayscale GBTC's Negative Premium Rate Narrows to 0.472%

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that the negative premium rate of Grayscale's GBTC has narrowed to 0.472%. Previously, the initial negative premium was 1.5% when it was listed as an ETF, and yesterday it was 0.5%.