Grayscale GBTC's Negative Premium Rate Narrows to 0.472%
Binance News
2024-01-18 00:07
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that the negative premium rate of Grayscale's GBTC has narrowed to 0.472%. Previously, the initial negative premium was 1.5% when it was listed as an ETF, and yesterday it was 0.5%.
