Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Discusses AI and Rabbit R1 at Davos

According to Decrypt, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of computing during a conversation in Davos. He expressed his admiration for the Rabbit R1, an AI-powered standalone device that debuted recently. Nadella believes that agent-centric operating systems, like the one used in Rabbit R1, will define the next generation of computing. The Rabbit R1 runs a Large Action Model, which understands websites and learns to execute tasks for users. The device sold out within hours of its launch. Nadella also discussed the transformative role of AI in science, particularly in accelerating progress in fields like chemistry and biology. He emphasized AI's potential to discover new materials and advance scientific knowledge. Additionally, Nadella touched on Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI, describing it as a mutually beneficial relationship that reinforces each company's strengths. He compared the collaboration to historic partnerships like Intel and Microsoft, and SQL Server with SAP. However, the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft is currently under investigation by regulators worldwide. Nadella believes that antitrust actions should not be based on the size of the companies involved and credits Microsoft's early investment in OpenAI for the current state of the AI and tech industry.

