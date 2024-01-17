Buy Crypto
Axiom Space Launches NFT Auction with Artwork Inspired by Ax-3 Mission

Binance News
2024-01-17 20:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Axiom Space is launching an NFT auction called 'Space Grails' featuring artwork inspired by the upcoming Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) to the International Space Station. The auction will take place on Nifty Gateway at 6pm ET Wednesday, in partnership with Axiom Space and Web3 creator platform Transient Labs. The auction includes nine pieces of digital artwork minted as Ethereum NFTs, with some paired with physical versions that will be sent to space aboard Axiom Mission 3. Participating creators include artists Amber Vittoria and Jack Kaido, photographer Dave Krugman, and Art Blocks founder and CEO Erick 'Snowfro' Calderon in collaboration with Prohibition founder Jordan Lyall. Buyers of some NFTs, such as Vittoria's 'Everything You Know and Care About' and Krugman's 'Eclipse,' will also receive the physical version after it returns to Earth following the mission. Axiom Space Head of Web3 Mina Salib expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that the Space Grails collection will mark a historic milestone in art and space exploration. The Axiom Mission 3 launch was initially scheduled for Wednesday but has been postponed to Thursday.
