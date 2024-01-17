Buy Crypto
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Advises Against Bitcoin Involvement

Binance News
2024-01-17 16:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has once again publicly criticized Bitcoin, advising people not to get involved. During an appearance on CNBC from Davos, Dimon stated that the use cases for Bitcoin include anti-money laundering, fraud, sex trafficking, and tax avoidance. Despite his criticism, Dimon defended individuals' rights to use Bitcoin and noted that he does not want to dictate what others should do. While Dimon expressed disapproval of Bitcoin, he appeared more positive about other cryptocurrencies, mentioning the potential for tokenization of real-world assets. When asked about asset management giants like Fidelity and BlackRock entering the Bitcoin market through spot ETFs, Dimon claimed he 'doesn't care' and vowed that this would be the last time he discusses the topic. It is worth noting that JPMorgan is playing a key role as an authorized participant for BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT).
