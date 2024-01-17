Inception Capital Raises $30 Million for First Fund

According to Foresight News, Inception Capital, formerly known as OP Crypto, has successfully raised $30 million for its first fund, OP Fund of Funds I LP. The fund primarily targets family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking diversified investments in early-stage crypto venture capital deals. Investors in the fund include Mirana, FJ Labs, and Serafund. Instead of supporting specific projects, protocols, or startups, the fund plans to invest in approximately five new investment managers and funds each year.

