BNB Chain Launches $475,000 Hackathon Plan for 2024

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced the launch of its 2024 hackathon plan, with a total prize pool of $475,000. The hackathon will cover six tracks, including AI, infrastructure, gaming, DePIN, social, and academic research. The competition aims to encourage innovation and development in various fields, with participants competing for the substantial prize pool. The event is expected to attract a diverse range of talent and foster collaboration among developers, researchers, and other industry professionals.

