Unstoppable Domains Founder Reveals Roadmap for 2022

According to Foresight News, Unstoppable Domains founder Matt recently announced the company's roadmap for 2022. The plans include completing the integration of '.com' domain names on the blockchain, supporting the inscription of '.sat' domain names, and optimizing the user experience for trading domain names. Unstoppable Domains is a provider of Web3 domain names, which are decentralized and censorship-resistant alternatives to traditional domain names. The integration of '.com' domain names on the blockchain will allow users to have more control over their online presence and potentially reduce the risk of domain name hijacking. The support for '.sat' domain names is another significant development, as it will enable users to register domain names related to the satellite industry. This move could potentially open up new opportunities for businesses and individuals in the space sector. Lastly, the optimization of the user experience for trading domain names aims to make the process of buying, selling, and transferring domain names more seamless and user-friendly. This improvement could attract more users to the platform and contribute to the growth of the decentralized domain name ecosystem.

