copy link
create picture
more
Eiger Takes Over Starknet's Beerus Repository for Seamless Integration into Web-Based Wallets
Binance News
2024-01-17 13:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, lightweight client Eiger has officially taken over the Starknet Beerus repository. The move aims to integrate Beerus into web-based wallets, allowing users to seamlessly switch to a lightweight client mode. In addition, Eiger's roadmap includes Proven Root synchronization, caching and recalculation, defining meta-payloads, and expanded testing.
View full text