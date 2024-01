Eiger Takes Over Starknet's Beerus Repository for Seamless Integration into Web-Based Wallets

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, lightweight client Eiger has officially taken over the Starknet Beerus repository. The move aims to integrate Beerus into web-based wallets, allowing users to seamlessly switch to a lightweight client mode. In addition, Eiger's roadmap includes Proven Root synchronization, caching and recalculation, defining meta-payloads, and expanded testing.