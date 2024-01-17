copy link
NAVI Protocol Acquires Staking Platform Volo
Binance News
2024-01-17 12:12
According to Foresight News, NAVI Protocol, the liquidity protocol within the Sui ecosystem, has announced the acquisition of staking platform Volo. With a total value locked (TVL) of over $100 million, NAVI Protocol offers lending, dynamic interest rates, flash loans, and staking services.
