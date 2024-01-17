Buy Crypto
ApeCoin Jumps 10% as Bored Ape Yacht Club Game Dookey Dash Announces Free-to-Play Edition

Binance News
2024-01-17 12:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, ApeCoin, the token of Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, experienced a 10% increase on Wednesday following the announcement of a new free-to-play edition of the BAYC-themed game Dookey Dash. CoinGecko data shows that ApeCoin is currently trading at $1.58, up 10.1% in the past day and 17.9% on the week. The endless runner title Dookey Dash will launch a new 'Unclogged' edition with public access, previously limited to holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club's Sewer Pass NFTs. A trailer for the game's new edition features ApeCoin logos, but a Yuga Labs spokesperson did not confirm whether in-game rewards would be paid out in the cryptocurrency. The original game had players competing for a 1-of-1 NFT key, which the winner 'Mongraal' sold to billionaire Adam Weitsman for $1.63 million. Yuga Labs announced on Twitter that holders of NFT collections, including Bored Apes and Mutant Apes, will receive 'token benefits' in Dookey Dash: Unclogged. The new game is set to be released for iOS, Android, Mac desktop, and Windows desktop users, with reports suggesting a February launch. ApeCoin, an Ethereum-based token, serves as the official token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, which began with the 10,000-strong BAYC profile picture (PFP) NFT collection and later expanded to include spin-offs like the Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Although the BAYC collection was created by NFT firm Yuga Labs, ApeCoin was developed by the ApeCoin DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization established to govern the token and its roadmap. Tokens were initially allocated to BAYC and MAYC holders, with the token used to vote on community-led governance proposals for the DAO.
