Consensys Launches Phosphor Beta, an NFT Toolkit for Creators

According to Foresight News, Consensys has announced the launch of the Phosphor beta, a non-fungible token (NFT) toolkit designed for creators. The platform allows users to create NFTs without the need for coding and supports credit card payments. Registration is now open for interested users. The Phosphor toolkit aims to simplify the process of creating and selling NFTs for artists and other content creators. By eliminating the need for coding knowledge, the platform makes it more accessible for a wider range of users. Additionally, the support for credit card payments makes it easier for buyers to purchase NFTs, potentially increasing the market for these digital assets. As the NFT market continues to grow, tools like Phosphor can help creators capitalize on the trend and reach a broader audience. With the beta version now available, users can register and start exploring the platform's features.

