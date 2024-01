Indonesian Crypto Exchange Trading Volume Drops 60% in 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Indonesian cryptocurrency exchanges have experienced a 60% decline in trading volume in 2023. Local exchanges attribute the decrease to the imposition of income tax and value-added tax (VAT) on cryptocurrencies, as they are considered commodities in Indonesia and subject to these taxes.