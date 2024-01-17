copy link
create picture
more
Indonesian Crypto Exchange Trading Volume Drops 60% in 2023
Binance News
2024-01-17 10:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Indonesian cryptocurrency exchanges have experienced a 60% decline in trading volume in 2023. Local exchanges attribute the decrease to the imposition of income tax and value-added tax (VAT) on cryptocurrencies, as they are considered commodities in Indonesia and subject to these taxes.
View full text