Swiss and Liechtenstein Crypto Projects Market Cap Grows 107% to $382.93 Billion

According to Foresight News, a report by venture capital firm Crypto Valley reveals that the market capitalization of cryptocurrency projects based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has grown by 107% year-on-year, reaching $382.93 billion. The largest of these projects is the Ethereum Foundation, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with a market cap of $273 billion. It is followed by Solana at $43.3 billion and Cardano at $20.8 billion. Currently, approximately 5% of Web3 venture capital funds are flowing into Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Additionally, 1,290 Web3 companies, including Cosmos, Internet Computer, NEAR, and Polkadot, have their headquarters in the two countries.

