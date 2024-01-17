copy link
Monad to Integrate with LayerZero for Seamless Asset Transfer Across Chains
2024-01-17 09:05
According to Foresight News, public chain Monad announced its integration with cross-chain interoperability protocol LayerZero to support seamless asset transfers to other chains. In February 2023, Monad Labs completed a $19 million seed funding round led by Dragonfly Capital, with participation from 70 other investors, including Placeholder Capital, angel investor Naval Ravikant, Cobie, and Hasu.
