Hooked Protocol Launchpad To Launch WOM Project
Binance News
2024-01-17 08:17
According to Foresight News, Hooked Protocol Launchpad is set to launch its second project, WOM (Word of Mouth), on January 19th at 20:00 Beijing time. Word of Mouth is a social protocol that seamlessly connects social media user data with multi-chain products. WOM is an innovative dual-chain protocol token, BRC 20 + ERC 20, with Launchpad allocating 20% of the total project token supply. The Launchpad allocation will be divided into two parts, with 75% (15% of WOM token total supply) dedicated to airdropping token rewards to participants of the first project, and 25% (5% of WOM token total supply) for the second phase of the new launch pool. In the pool, a minimum of 1,000 HOOK tokens staked for seven days will grant a corresponding share, with each wallet address limited to staking between 1,000 and 20,000 HOOK tokens.
