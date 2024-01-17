copy link
WstETH Launches on ZkSync, Lido Finance Announces More Integrations and Opportunities
Binance News
2024-01-17 07:49
According to Foresight News, Lido Finance has announced the launch of wstETH on zkSync. The company also stated that more integrations and opportunities will be introduced in the coming weeks.
