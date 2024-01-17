copy link
Shell Trade Completes IDO Refunds And Focuses On SS20 Distribution Plan
Binance News
2024-01-17 07:48
According to Foresight News, BRC-20 cross-chain protocol Shell Trade has announced that it has completed IDO refunds and will now focus on the SS20 distribution plan. In addition, the cross-chain functionality will be launched during the Token Generation Event.
