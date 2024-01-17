Yuga Labs to Launch Dookey Dash Unclogged in Q1 2024

According to Foresight News, Yuga Labs is set to release an open version of Dookey Dash, called Dookey Dash Unclogged, in the first quarter of 2024. The new version of the game will be available for iOS, Android, Mac desktop, and Windows desktop users. Furthermore, all users will be able to participate in Dookey Dash Unclogged, and Yuga Labs NFT holders, including BAYC, MAYC, Kodas, BAKC, and HV-MTL, will be eligible for token benefits.

View full text