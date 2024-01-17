Ethereum's Goerli Testnet Completes Dencun Hard Fork Upgrade

According to Foresight News, Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko announced that the Ethereum Goerli testnet has successfully completed the Dencun hard fork upgrade. Previously, it was reported that Ethereum planned to activate the Dencun upgrade on the Goerli testnet on January 17, 2024, at 14:32. If no significant issues are discovered, the upgrade will be implemented on the Sepolia and Holesky testnets. Once the Dencun upgrade runs smoothly on all three testnets, activation on the mainnet will be scheduled.

