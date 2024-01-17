Manta Network Integrates RedStone Oracle Project for Price Feed

According to Foresight News, Manta Network has integrated the RedStone oracle project, which will provide price feed oracle models for Manta Pacific. The collaboration aims to enhance the security and reliability of Manta Network's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. RedStone's oracle solution will offer accurate and tamper-proof price data for Manta Pacific, ensuring the stability and trustworthiness of the platform. This integration is expected to improve the overall user experience and attract more participants to the Manta Network ecosystem. Manta Network is a privacy-preserving DeFi platform that offers various financial services, including decentralized exchanges, lending, and borrowing. By integrating RedStone's oracle technology, Manta Network aims to strengthen its position in the DeFi market and provide users with a secure and reliable platform for their financial transactions.

