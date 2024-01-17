ZKFair Partners with SPACE ID to Launch .zkf Domain Service

According to Foresight News, community-driven ZK L2 network ZKFair has partnered with SPACE ID to launch the .zkf domain service. The whitelist activity is now open, and eligible community users can mint .zkf domain names of any length for just 1 USDC. Public Mint is expected to go live by the end of this month, allowing registered users to use the domain name in all protocols integrated with SPACE ID. ZKFair adopts a 100% fair token launch model and is technically and computationally supported by the ZK-RaaS platform Lumoz. ZKFair uses USDC as the gas fee token, and its mainnet went live on December 20, with the total value locked (TVL) reaching a peak of $324 million. SPACE ID is a decentralized domain service protocol that allows users to bind multiple chain identities, and communities can build their own top-level domain services through the SPACE ID network.

