Smart Money Purchases 16 Million FERRET Tokens, Gains Over 10,000% Returns
Binance News
2024-01-17 05:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa reported that 8 hours ago, smart money 0x3cC...606f1 used BananaGun to purchase 16 million FERRET tokens for 0.295 Ether (ETH). The investment has already yielded a profit of over 30 ETH, equivalent to approximately $80,000, resulting in a return rate of 10,522%.
