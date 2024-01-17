Smart Money Purchases 16 Million FERRET Tokens, Gains Over 10,000% Returns

According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa reported that 8 hours ago, smart money 0x3cC...606f1 used BananaGun to purchase 16 million FERRET tokens for 0.295 Ether (ETH). The investment has already yielded a profit of over 30 ETH, equivalent to approximately $80,000, resulting in a return rate of 10,522%.

