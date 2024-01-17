Cosmos Ecosystem's Canto to Submit Three Governance Proposals

According to Foresight News, Canto, a public chain in the Cosmos ecosystem, plans to submit three governance proposals on January 17 at 23:30 Beijing time. If the proposals are approved, Canto will implement the following measures: reduce new liquidity mining incentives by 10%; provide funding for the next period's liquidity mining incentives; and decrease the security issuance by 10%. In addition, liquidity mining rewards for multiple trading pairs will be adjusted, and the security issuance will be reduced to 2.248 CANTO per block.

View full text