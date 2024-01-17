copy link
Unofficial Nobody Token Surfaces, Investors Cautioned Against Potential Losses
2024-01-17 05:03
According to Foresight News, the team behind the Zhou Xingchi series NFT Nobody has issued a warning about an unofficial token with the same name, Nobody, circulating in the market. They caution users to be vigilant in identifying the unofficial token, as investing in it may lead to financial losses.
