copy link
create picture
more
Venom Foundation CEO Discusses Mainnet Launch Plans
Binance News
2024-01-17 04:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Venom Foundation CEO Christopher Louis Tsu has announced that he discussed the details of Venom's mainnet launch plans with team members over the weekend. Tsu stated that Venom will not secretly launch its mainnet and will make official announcements through channels such as Discord and the Venom Foundation.
View full text