Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto-Backed Loans Become MakerDAO's Biggest Revenue Contributor

Binance News
2024-01-17 04:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, MakerDAO's revenue matrix reveals that crypto-backed loans have become the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol's largest revenue contributor, surpassing its real-world asset (RWA) vault. DeFi-native loans now account for 50.1% of MakerDAO's projected $243 million annual revenue, with crypto-backed lending standing at $2.4 billion. This is expected to generate $122 million in revenue, exceeding the protocol's RWA vault, which is estimated to bring in $107 million annually. Crypto lending's resurgence as MakerDAO's primary revenue driver marks a return to the project's roots. In 2021, DeFi-native lending generated up to $200 million in annual revenue during the sector's peak period. However, the crypto market experienced a significant downturn, with two major crashes causing a massive deleveraging event. DeFi protocols like Maker and Aave managed to weather the storm, while smaller players struggled or closed their services. The recent market recovery, which saw crypto's market capitalization double to $1.7 trillion, has led to a resurgence in demand for crypto-backed loans. This could indicate a renewed appetite for risky long bets on future crypto prices. MakerDAO's DAI stablecoin loans serve as a major liquidity driver for trading, and with crypto loans accounting for over half of the protocol's revenue, it suggests that sentiment has turned bullish. A shift towards risk-on assets may also indicate that market participants expect rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and see little reason to invest in US treasury bills when DeFi rates are trending towards double-digit yields. MakerDAO's earning potential remains strong, regardless of whether DeFi rates are higher or lower than US-fed interest rates. The protocol recently injected $100 million worth of RWA through BlockTower Andromeda, primarily allocated to short-term US Treasury bonds. This move is part of MakerDAO's 'Endgame' plan, which aims to increase investment in RWA and further decentralize its DAI stablecoin backing.
View full text