Ego Death Capital Raises $100 Million for Second Bitcoin Fund

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ego Death Capital is raising $100 million for its second fund. The second fund aims to address the gap in Series A funding for Bitcoin-related companies and provide support for entrepreneurs focusing on Bitcoin. Previously, Foresight News reported that Ego Death Capital completed the fundraising for its first fund in October 2022, raising a total of $25.2 million.