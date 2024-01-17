copy link
create picture
more
Ego Death Capital Raises $100 Million for Second Bitcoin Fund
Binance News
2024-01-17 04:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ego Death Capital is raising $100 million for its second fund. The second fund aims to address the gap in Series A funding for Bitcoin-related companies and provide support for entrepreneurs focusing on Bitcoin. Previously, Foresight News reported that Ego Death Capital completed the fundraising for its first fund in October 2022, raising a total of $25.2 million.
View full text