L1 Blockchain Nibiru to Launch NIBI Token Sale on CoinList in February 2024

According to Foresight News, CoinList has announced that the L1 blockchain Nibiru will launch its NIBI token sale on February 1, 2024. The public offering will supply 60 million NIBI tokens, which accounts for 4% of the total supply. The tokens will be priced at $0.05 each, with 10% unlocking around February 26, 2024, followed by linear unlocking over the next 12 months. The initial purchase limit will be a minimum of $50 and a maximum of $2,000, with payments accepted in USDT and USDC only.

