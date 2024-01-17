Canza Finance Raises $2.3 Million in Strategic Funding Led by Polychain

According to Foresight News, blockchain financial company Canza Finance, which focuses on the South African market, has announced the completion of a $2.3 million strategic financing round. The funding round was led by Polychain and included participation from ProtocolLabs, AvaLabs, 99 Capital, BitscaleCapital, StratifiedCap, and ContangoDigital. The funds will be used to further develop Canza Finance's tools and services, aiming to reduce the costs of doing business on the African continent. Foresight News previously reported that Canza Finance completed a $3.27 million seed funding round in March 2022.

View full text