Blockchain Interoperability Protocol Socket Resumes Operations After Malicious Transaction
Binance News
2024-01-17 03:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain interoperability protocol Socket has resumed operations after being affected by a malicious transaction earlier today. The affected contracts have been paused, and the damage has been contained. The bridges with most of its partners' front-ends have been restored, and a detailed post-mortem analysis and follow-up steps will be released later. Foresight News previously reported that Socket suffered a loss of $3.3 million due to the malicious transaction.
