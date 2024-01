Blockchain Interoperability Protocol Socket Resumes Operations After Malicious Transaction

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, blockchain interoperability protocol Socket has resumed operations after being affected by a malicious transaction earlier today. The affected contracts have been paused, and the damage has been contained. The bridges with most of its partners' front-ends have been restored, and a detailed post-mortem analysis and follow-up steps will be released later. Foresight News previously reported that Socket suffered a loss of $3.3 million due to the malicious transaction.