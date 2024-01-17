copy link
Layer1 Public Chain Core Launches LST Token stCORE to Improve Liquidity and Efficiency
Binance News
2024-01-17 03:09
According to Foresight News, Layer1 public chain Core (Core DAO) has launched the LST token stCORE in ERC20 format to simplify the user staking process, enhance the liquidity and efficiency of CORE tokens, and promote interaction between stCORE and other on-chain ecosystem protocols. The introduction of stCORE aims to improve the overall functionality and user experience within the Layer1 public chain Core ecosystem.
