MetaMask Bridge Users Unaffected by Socket Vulnerability Attack
Binance News
2024-01-17 03:08
According to Foresight News, MetaMask announced that users of MetaMask Bridge were not affected by the recent Socket vulnerability attack. The company had implemented a unique architecture during the design of the bridge to prevent such attacks.
