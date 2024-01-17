copy link
Optimism to Transfer 12 Million OP Tokens for Voting Rights
Binance News
2024-01-17 03:08
According to Foresight News, Optimism announced that approximately 12 million OP tokens will be transferred between wallets controlled by the foundation on January 18th. The transfer is intended to authorize voting rights, rather than being a new grant or allocation.
