Pudgy Penguins NFT Floor Price Reaches Record High
Binance News
2024-01-17 02:39
According to Foresight News, the floor price of Pudgy Penguins NFT has reached a historic high of 14.9 Ethereum, based on data from OpenSea. In the past 24 hours, the trading volume has reached 897 Ethereum, which is approximately $2.31 million.
