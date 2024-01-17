copy link
create picture
more
South Korean Web3 Research Firm Four Pillars Raises $500,000 in Funding
Binance News
2024-01-17 02:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korean Web3 research company Four Pillars has successfully raised $500,000 in funding. The investment round included participation from Kakao Ventures, Hashed, and Bass Investment. The funds raised will be used to acquire talent and accelerate product development. Four Pillars assists blockchain startups by providing customized solutions and simplifying the path for businesses to effectively enter the blockchain sector.
View full text