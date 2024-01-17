Bounce Brand Launches Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer2 Solution SatoshiVM Token SAVM

According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Brand has released details of its Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer2 solution, SatoshiVM token (SAVM) sale. The initial LP revenue sale (ILO) pool and random selection pool will be launched simultaneously. The random selection pool will be open from January 18th, 8:00 Beijing time to January 19th, 8:00, with a total supply of 420,000 SAVM tokens. The price of a single ticket is $100 (3.57 AUCTION tokens), and each winning ticket will be allocated 2,100 SAVM tokens, with a total of 200 winning tickets. The ILO pool ticket price is $250 (8.929 AUCTION tokens), with a total of 1,000 winning tickets. Winners can claim Ethereum and SAVM rewards generated from AMM LP transaction fees.

