BiB Exchange Lists Bitcoin L2 Ligo Token LIGO and Opens Trading
Binance News
2024-01-17 02:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BiB Exchange has listed the Bitcoin L2 Ligo token (LIGO) today at 10:00 Beijing time, and opened deposits and LIGO/USDT trading. LIGO withdrawals have also been simultaneously enabled. Ligo is a Bitcoin L2 network compatible with EVM, aiming to embed contracts into the Bitcoin mainnet as inscriptions and use Ligo as the execution and verification layer for contracts. There is a total supply of 1 trillion LIGO tokens, which were initially minted as inscription tokens on the Bitcoin mainnet. The LIGO tokens mapped on Ligo will serve as governance and utility tokens.
