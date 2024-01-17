BiB Exchange Lists Bitcoin L2 Ligo Token LIGO and Opens Trading

According to Foresight News, BiB Exchange has listed the Bitcoin L2 Ligo token (LIGO) today at 10:00 Beijing time, and opened deposits and LIGO/USDT trading. LIGO withdrawals have also been simultaneously enabled. Ligo is a Bitcoin L2 network compatible with EVM, aiming to embed contracts into the Bitcoin mainnet as inscriptions and use Ligo as the execution and verification layer for contracts. There is a total supply of 1 trillion LIGO tokens, which were initially minted as inscription tokens on the Bitcoin mainnet. The LIGO tokens mapped on Ligo will serve as governance and utility tokens.

