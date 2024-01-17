OpenAI Clarifies Stance on Military Use of AI Models, Kratos Defense Expands Anti-Drone Technologies

According to Decrypt, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) research lab, clarified its stance on the military use of its AI models during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The company had recently changed its terms of service, which previously prohibited the use of ChatGPT for military purposes. OpenAI Vice President of Global Affairs Anna Makanju explained that the change was made to allow for more benign uses, such as assisting veterans and strengthening cybersecurity. However, the development of weapons, destruction of property, and harm to individuals are still prohibited. Meanwhile, Kratos Defense, a developer of AI-powered defense technologies, announced that it received $50 million in awards. The funds will be used for products and hardware, including Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), Air Defense, and Radar Systems. Kratos Defense has previously collaborated with AI developer Shield AI to integrate an AI aviator into the XQ-58A Valkyrie warplane, which has flown in formation with other US Air Force planes.

