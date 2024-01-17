Do Kwon Extradition Delays SEC Trial to March 25

According to Foresight News, the latest court documents reveal that the trial of Do Kwon in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case will be postponed to March 25 at 22:30 Beijing time, due to the possibility of his extradition from Montenegro to the United States. Previously, Foresight News reported that the SEC had agreed to the request of Do Kwon's legal team to postpone the trial date to no earlier than March 18, but opposed separating the Do Kwon case from the Terraform case. The SEC argued that holding two trials would unnecessarily require witnesses, including SEC whistleblowers and financially limited retail investors, to testify twice on the same facts in different trials.

