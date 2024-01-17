copy link
create picture
more
Pendle Surges Past 2.1 USDT, Registers 24-Hour Increase of 23.51%
Binance News
2024-01-17 01:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Pendle (PENDLE) has experienced a significant surge, breaking through the 2.1 USDT mark. The current price stands at 2.13 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 23.51%.
View full text