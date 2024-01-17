Ripple CEO Considers IPO Outside US Due to Regulatory Hostility

According to Foresight News, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed in an interview with CNBC that the company is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) outside the United States due to the 'hostility' of US regulators. Ripple is considering listing in jurisdictions with clear rules, but an IPO is not a priority for the company at the moment. Garlinghouse stated that Ripple would reassess the possibility of listing in the US after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appoints a new chairperson. Previously, Garlinghouse told CNBC in 2022 that Ripple would explore going public after the lawsuit with the SEC concludes. In addition, Garlinghouse confirmed that the company repurchased $285 million worth of shares this month, bringing the total amount of shares repurchased to $1 billion.

