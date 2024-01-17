Blockchain Interoperability Protocol Socket Discovers Vulnerability Affecting Wallets

According to Foresight News, blockchain interoperability protocol Socket has identified a vulnerability that affects wallets with unlimited approval for Socket contracts. The team has discovered the issue and temporarily suspended the affected contracts, with the primary task now being to recover the funds. Security company Cyver has monitored malicious transactions on Socket's Gateway contract, with 230 users affected and a total loss of $3.3 million. The main cryptocurrencies involved are USDC, USDT, WBTC DAI, and WETH, with the attacker currently converting USDC and USDT tokens into Ethereum.

